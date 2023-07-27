Everyday Kentucky
Gov. Beshear reflects on state’s response to deadly EKY flooding

The state’s response to the 2022 deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky was immediate. It was the second major natural disaster in the state that Governor Andy Beshear would deal with in just a seven-month span after the December tornadoes in Western Kentucky in 2021.(WKYT)
By Bill Bryant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s response to the 2022 deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky was immediate.

It was the second major natural disaster in the state that Governor Andy Beshear would deal with in just a seven-month span after the December tornadoes in Western Kentucky in 2021.

Not only that, but he dealt with the ice storms earlier that year

The governor is no stranger to natural disasters crippling the commonwealth.

Our Bill Bryant sat down with him in Frankfort to reflect on the night of July 27, 2022. Watch above.

