How the flooding began in Eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The night of July 27 into the morning of July 28, 2022, a 12-hour span that changed the lives of thousands across southeastern Kentucky as devastating flooding hit the area.

The culprit was a stalled boundary combining with rich tropical moisture to produce rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms impacting the same areas over and over.

On the night of the 27th, these storms were dumping as much as 4″ of rain per hour over a number of counties.

With rainfall numbers like that, it didn’t take much longer than a matter of minutes for flash flooding to start.

The severity of the flooding became apparent just after midnight as the rains kept falling.

The National Weather Service upgraded flash flood warnings to a rare flash flood emergency.

When the storms finally ended that next morning, some areas picked up more than a foot of rain.

Areas of Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher counties took the brunt of the heavy rain.

It wasn’t just creeks and streams being overwhelmed by the historic rains. Rivers in the region would quickly rise above flood state. The north fork of the Kentucky River hit levels never before seen in Jackson and Whitesburg.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.