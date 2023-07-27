Everyday Kentucky
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Heat and Humidity
Tracking some of the hottest temperatures of the season as we end the week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some of the hottest temperatures of the season as we end the week. A Heat Advisory is active for Friday. Expect highs in the middle 90s with Heat Index numbers of more than 100. Keep Cool!

A weekend weather maker will increase our chances for showers and storms. The good news, highs cool from the middle 90s, both Friday and Saturday, to the middle 80s, by Sunday.

We’ll dry out on Monday. Our chances for showers and storms increase, along with warmer temperatures, next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

