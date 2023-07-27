Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle with some strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will reach the 90s again today with a heat index of 100 or higher. Some gusty storms could develop later in the day.

The heat is really showing up out there for everyone in Kentucky. Yesterday, we recorded several 90-degree temperatures. It looks like that happens again today with many of you hitting 90 or even higher! Tropical-feeling air will be present today and tomorrow. If you are outside for any amount of time, you will feel those heat indices reach 100 degrees or even higher at times. Since we’ll see those numbers, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for our entire region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues heat advisories when a heat index value reaches or exceeds 105 degrees.

Heat Exhaustion

Excessive sweating

Nausea or cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Rapid heartbeat

Heat Stroke

Hot, red, or dry skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Increased pulse

Seizures

Confusion

Losing consciousness

Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid being in the heat too long while an advisory is in effect. If you are required to be outside during an advisory, be sure to protect your skin with SPF lotion, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and attempt to be in shaded areas.

The other issue that will get lost in the haze is the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms possible later today. Our evening forecast could feature some strong storms with gusty winds being the primary threat. Locally heavy rains will be another issue we could face under some of those storms.

Take care of each other!

