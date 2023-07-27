Joe Burrow carted off Bengals’ practice field with calf injury

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKYT) - Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow left the practice field on Thursday on a golf cart with an injury to his right calf, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.

It appeared to be a non-contact injury, when Burrow rolled to his right and suddenly came up limping.

“It was 10 minutes ago, so we don’t have any more information,” Taylor said.

Burrow began the practice wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf. Taylor said the some players experience soreness after the first day of practice.

