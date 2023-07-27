Julietta Market expected to leave Greyline Station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are many questions for dozens of Lexington businesses as Julietta Market appears to be cutting ties with Greyline Station.

Julietta Market is a 23,000-square-foot, multivendor public market that sits right in the heart of Greyline Station. However, developer Chad Needham says the market and its vendors may be calling somewhere else home this fall.

Adina Tatum runs the market. Tatum told the Lexington Herald-Leader that they can’t afford to stay here, but she says the market isn’t going away completely, either.

Chad Needham says they aren’t pushing the market out, but he thinks it would be a “great thing” if they parted ways.

“I think Greyline and Julietta Market have two different visions of where they want to go,” said Needham.

Tatum said the non-profit that runs the market hopes to find a space where they can continue to grow the small, minority-owned business. Needham says they want to fill the space with businesses that would be open six days a week.

“They have their visions they can do, and we look forward to continuing a vibrant open market there at Greyline,” said Needham.

Those with the market have until the end of the month to officially decide if they are going to stay or go.

It’s unclear what closing the market will mean for individual businesses sub-letting space. The lease expires at the end of October.

