Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

Constant has been charged with sexual solicitation of minors
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been arrested.

[Previous Story: OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay]

Dr. Constant was booked into jail just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Constant has been charged with sexual solicitation of minors.

The investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

Constant is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to a press release, Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies person killed in early morning Lexington crash
Dr. Kristy Field
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.
Name of student killed in Kentucky ATV crash released
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will announce the design-build partners for the Brent Spence...
Beshear, DeWine name design-build team for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a call that a barn had collapsed on top of the...
Cattle rescued after Clark Co. barn collapse
Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods
Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods
Lexington officials emphasize traffic safety in the wake of several deadly crashes
WATCH | Lexington officials emphasize traffic safety in the wake of several deadly crashes