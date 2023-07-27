KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been arrested.

[Previous Story: OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay]

Dr. Constant was booked into jail just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Constant has been charged with sexual solicitation of minors.

The investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

Constant is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to a press release, Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

We will update you as we learn more.

