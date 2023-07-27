Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Letcher Co. teenager reflects on being rescued from her roof a year ago

During the flooding last July, there were so many photos and videos on social media that...
During the flooding last July, there were so many photos and videos on social media that captured our attention. One of those was of a 17-year-old girl trapped on the roof of her Whitesburg home.(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the flooding last July, there were so many photos and videos on social media that captured our attention.

One of those was of a 17-year-old girl trapped on the roof of her Whitesburg home.

A year later, we caught up with Chloe Adams and her beloved dog Sandy to talk about the trauma of that night and about looking forward to the future.

It was an image that went viral. A snapshot in time, but one that now 18-year-old Chloe Adams remembers like it was yesterday.

”When I woke up, I heard water gurgling, like water coming through my drains,” said Chole Adams.

What the teenager was unaware of was the tranquil creek outside her home had been turned into a raging river thanks to relentless rains that came in the night, now leading to a catastrophic situation around her.

”I had this feeling that I need look out my sliding glass door, so I walked over to my sliding door and just looked out the window and saw that the waters were on my porch,” said Adams.

It was in the early morning hours of July 28th when Adams, who was home alone with only her loyal companion of 16 years Sandy, realized that she needed to act quickly with the floodwaters rising.

”She was like my top priority, which kept me calm and collected. I needed to get her out of here, so I need to be okay in this situation to get her out if I want her to survive and me to survive,” said Adams.

Adams turned to a plastic bin for clothes as a way to float Sandy through the floodwaters, and then the two bravely swam out of the house to her roof.

Adams’ family next door was looking from a second-story window onto Adams, where the scared teenager would wait five agonizing hours to be rescued, left with only her thoughts.

”Will this water ever go down? Will I ever get off this rooftop? I was also praying to God, thanking God that I’m on this rooftop out of the water and that Sandy is in my arms,” said Adams.

And then it came, her cousin on a kayak to save her and Sandy. The rescue was caught on video, and it’s one that perhaps is even more moving than the photo of her on the roof.

”I was so happy to see him swimming over to me and being able to actually talk to someone face to face,” said Adams.

Now, a year later, Adams is living in Lexington with her father.

She and Sandy are a long way from that night in July, but she says the trauma is still something that lingers.

”There has been times when it’s raining really hard outside, like hailing outside, where I would start to internally freak out and start to think am I going to be okay,” said Adams.

Adams lost the home she loved and knew.

It’s a story she shares with so many, and in that now-viral picture, it’s her faith she credits with getting herself and Sandy to this point a year later.

”I would say God 100% has gotten me through this mentally and physically has lifted me up,” said Adam.

Adams still has a GoFundMe set up to help her as she continues to put her life back together. If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies person killed in early morning Lexington crash
Dr. Kristy Field
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.
Name of student killed in Kentucky ATV crash released
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

ARH employee lost everything in July flooding, but is thankful a year later to be rebuilding
ARH employee lost everything in July flooding, but is thankful a year later to be rebuilding
Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
How the flooding began in Eastern Kentucky
Plans show a high-ground community in Knott County that will provide housing opportunities for...
WKYT Investigates | What’s the status of high-profile EKY flood relief funds?
Meteorologist Jim Caldwell takes a look at the landscape of the region and explains to us why...
Why is Eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?