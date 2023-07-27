Letcher Co. teenager reflects on being rescued from her roof a year ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the flooding last July, there were so many photos and videos on social media that captured our attention.

One of those was of a 17-year-old girl trapped on the roof of her Whitesburg home.

A year later, we caught up with Chloe Adams and her beloved dog Sandy to talk about the trauma of that night and about looking forward to the future.

It was an image that went viral. A snapshot in time, but one that now 18-year-old Chloe Adams remembers like it was yesterday.

”When I woke up, I heard water gurgling, like water coming through my drains,” said Chole Adams.

What the teenager was unaware of was the tranquil creek outside her home had been turned into a raging river thanks to relentless rains that came in the night, now leading to a catastrophic situation around her.

”I had this feeling that I need look out my sliding glass door, so I walked over to my sliding door and just looked out the window and saw that the waters were on my porch,” said Adams.

It was in the early morning hours of July 28th when Adams, who was home alone with only her loyal companion of 16 years Sandy, realized that she needed to act quickly with the floodwaters rising.

”She was like my top priority, which kept me calm and collected. I needed to get her out of here, so I need to be okay in this situation to get her out if I want her to survive and me to survive,” said Adams.

Adams turned to a plastic bin for clothes as a way to float Sandy through the floodwaters, and then the two bravely swam out of the house to her roof.

Adams’ family next door was looking from a second-story window onto Adams, where the scared teenager would wait five agonizing hours to be rescued, left with only her thoughts.

”Will this water ever go down? Will I ever get off this rooftop? I was also praying to God, thanking God that I’m on this rooftop out of the water and that Sandy is in my arms,” said Adams.

And then it came, her cousin on a kayak to save her and Sandy. The rescue was caught on video, and it’s one that perhaps is even more moving than the photo of her on the roof.

”I was so happy to see him swimming over to me and being able to actually talk to someone face to face,” said Adams.

Now, a year later, Adams is living in Lexington with her father.

She and Sandy are a long way from that night in July, but she says the trauma is still something that lingers.

”There has been times when it’s raining really hard outside, like hailing outside, where I would start to internally freak out and start to think am I going to be okay,” said Adams.

Adams lost the home she loved and knew.

It’s a story she shares with so many, and in that now-viral picture, it’s her faith she credits with getting herself and Sandy to this point a year later.

”I would say God 100% has gotten me through this mentally and physically has lifted me up,” said Adam.

Adams still has a GoFundMe set up to help her as she continues to put her life back together. If you would like to help, click here.

