Lexington declares ‘phase 2 heat watch’
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has activated its heat plan.
The city is declaring a “phase 2 heat watch” from Thursday through Saturday. The Heat Watch will be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As part of the Extreme Heat Plan, the following actions will be taken:
- Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its Cooling Plan and notify its appropriate partner agencies. Please reference the plan for specific locations.
- The Division of Parks and Recreation will offer “discounted” pool admission prices.
- LEXTRAN will provide free transportation on routes serving the designated cooling locations.
Designated Cooling Centers for this activation period are:
- Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street
- Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom, 1400 Gainesway Drive
- Lexington Parks Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive
- Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road
These centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, July 29.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.