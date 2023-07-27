Everyday Kentucky
Lexington declares ‘phase 2 heat watch’

The city is declaring a “phase 2 heat watch” from Thursday through Saturday. The Heat Watch...
The city is declaring a “phase 2 heat watch” from Thursday through Saturday. The Heat Watch will be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has activated its heat plan.

The city is declaring a “phase 2 heat watch” from Thursday through Saturday. The Heat Watch will be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As part of the Extreme Heat Plan, the following actions will be taken:

  • Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its Cooling Plan and notify its appropriate partner agencies. Please reference the plan for specific locations.
  • The Division of Parks and Recreation will offer “discounted” pool admission prices.
  • LEXTRAN will provide free transportation on routes serving the designated cooling locations.

Designated Cooling Centers for this activation period are:

  • Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street
  • Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom, 1400 Gainesway Drive
  • Lexington Parks  Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive
  • Lexington Senior Center,  195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road

These centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, July 29.

