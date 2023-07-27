Lexington declares ‘phase 2 heat watch’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has activated its heat plan.

The city is declaring a “phase 2 heat watch” from Thursday through Saturday. The Heat Watch will be in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As part of the Extreme Heat Plan, the following actions will be taken:

Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its Cooling Plan and notify its appropriate partner agencies. Please reference the plan for specific locations.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will offer “discounted” pool admission prices.

LEXTRAN will provide free transportation on routes serving the designated cooling locations.

Designated Cooling Centers for this activation period are:

Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street

Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom, 1400 Gainesway Drive

Lexington Parks Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road

These centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, July 29.

