Lexington officials emphasize traffic safety in the wake of several deadly crashes

With several accidents in or around Fayette County this summer, AAA says when it comes to this time of year, many factors can lead to a traffic incident.(MGN)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic safety is at the forefront of many officials’ minds in Lexington.

Crashes, accidents, and traffic incidents affect drivers and pedestrians on a daily basis.

In Lexington, there were three fatal vehicle crashes in the past week:

With incidents like this happening in Lexington, AAA of the Bluegrass reminds people to always be aware.

“Lexington has some of the most heavy traffic of any city in the state. Including Louisville,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

With heavy traffic in the summertime, Weaver-Hawkins says there are some bad driving behaviors that come to light.

“One is aggressive driving. That includes speeding and going through stop lights. Secondly, impaired driving. Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, that includes drugs that you may have a prescription for and over the counter but may also impair your driving, so you have to be mindful of that. Third is distracted driving, and we sure can see evidence of that as well,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins also adds that construction and work zones are also important to look out for. With many projects underway in the county, be prepared for lower speeds and congestion.

AAA continues to encourage drivers to buckle up. They say it could be the difference between life or death in a car crash.

