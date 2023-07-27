Lexington police investigating shooting on Dalton Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dalton Court.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Dalton Court at 8:56 Wednesday evening for a shooting with a victim.

They say the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.