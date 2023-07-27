Principal of school damaged in EKY flooding says faith is what held them together

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, hope never disappeared.

Some schools were just weeks away from the fall 2022 session. Riverside Christian School was just one of those affected. Their building couldn’t beat the storm, but it didn’t stop them from helping their students and staff.

Sitting on Troublesome Creek for more than 100 years, the school has fallen victim to the floodplain on more than one occasion.

“Even since I’ve been here, there are always, the water gets high, and we spend the evening moving equipment out of the locker rooms and moving things out of the maintenance building and moving our vans. So, it’s just that’s a very normal part of life here,” said Principal Meg Asher.

In July 2022, water rose quicker than they’ve ever experienced. Unsure of what their school year would entail, they say their faith is what held their foundation together.

Asher says she didn’t plan on staying in Breathitt County for more than a year. That was 12 years ago. The sense of community is what got her to stay the first time around, and she says it’s what continued to make her stay every year since.

“And stuff like this. Riverside is it’s like nowhere I’ve ever been. Just the importance in the community...the desire to just love people and help people and be the hands and feet of Jesus, and that’s it. That’s just the core of this place. That’s the heartbeat behind Riverside,” said Asher.

Although parts of the school were closed off, their motto, “A light in the hills,” is what kept their doors open.

“It’s because of the resilience in it. These kids who experienced the floods and to have their community bounce back and work together and come back as a team, and being loving and empathetic towards each other, that’s a lesson that only this experience is going to teach them. They’ll have that forever. No one can take that from them,” Asher said.

One thing Riverside Christian School never did was give up faith, and nearly a half mile down the road, they’ll be welcomed into their new home at Marie Roberts Caney Elementary.

“So, everyone is very motivated and excited to be in a high and dry place, and the thought of not having to lose it all again is really exciting,” said Asher.

With Riverside Christian School moving to a new location, Marie Roberts Caney Elementary will be consolidating and transitioning to Breathitt Elementary School.

Riverside Christian School is still taking donations as they move into their new home.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.