‘Splash!’ opens at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials cut the ribbon Thursday on “Splash!” at Charles Young Park.

The splash pad is a fun, new form of entertainment for the East End neighborhood. With a phase 2 heat watch in effect in Lexington through Saturday, the splash pad couldn’t have come at a better time.

It’s a nature-inspired water feature that tells the story of Brigadier General Charles Young. Young was the first African American to achieve the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army.

One of the splash pad’s features is this timeline of Young’s life written in the stone that surrounds the waterspouts. There are rocks to climb on and areas for parents to sit and watch their kids play.

Mayor Linda Gorton says Splash! came to fruition with the help of various community partners and more than $1 million in private-sector funding. Splash! is in addition to the park’s new playground and basketball court.

“It has been a long time since this park has truly been vibrant and a lot of children in the park,” said Councilmember Tayna Fogle. “I am so excited, as you can hear in the background, that it’s getting ready to be filled with noise. I love to have noise, the voices of our future.”

The splash pad is for children of all ages and all abilities.

