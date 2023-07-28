Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Heat Advisory in Effect through Today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat Advisory is in effect again today with the potential heat index in the triple digits for some. Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s and paired with the high humidity levels for the day - it will be important to take precautions when outside in order to keep yourself safe. Additionally, there is chances for heavy rain showers to push into parts of the state, so in the event you see water pooled on roadways make sure you turn around, don’t drown.

As we head into the weekend we will see looming humidity continue, leading into some heavier showers for parts of Saturday into Sunday. Additionally a cold front is going to push through, dropping temps from the mid-90s down to the mid-80s.

We will have a drier start to the work week, but temps will start to climb again as we look towards the end of the week with maybe a chance for storms.

