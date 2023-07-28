Countless archives destroyed at Appalshop in Whitesburg, but year later work continues to preserve history

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - When the floodwaters came, what was swept away in many of those places changed the fabric of those communities forever.

In Whitesburg, flooding took with it Appalachian history stored in an iconic building known as Appalshop. It’s a nonprofit that has been collecting, storing and preserving life in the mountains for decades. Last July’s floods destroyed Appalshop, but as we recently found out, it won’t stop it.

Sitting just off the banks of the North Forth of the Kentucky River near downtown Whitesburg is Appalshop.

“We are here to tell people’s stories,” said Daryl Royse.

From the outside, it looks virtually untouched, anchored as it always has been with the river rolling by.

“So the first floor was heavily damaged from the floodwaters; it was 6.5 feet inside, and it looks nothing like what it did,” said Royse.

Last July, Applashop, a place that since 1969 has worked to tell the stories of Appalachia through art, film and music, found itself an island among the floodwaters.

Daryl Royse is the Financial Director for Appalshop.

“The upstairs, it’s like a forgotten land; you walk up, the floodwaters went to the eighth step,” said Royse.

But it was everything below that the floodwaters ravaged, including the theater, radio station WMMT and countless Appalachian archives.

“Appalshop was the largest repository of audio/video materials of central Appalachia. We have a lot of sound recordings, film recordings, b-roll of just being out recording of folks throughout our history,” said Royse.

A year later, the building is unsafe to enter. What could be saved of the archives from the mud has now been shipped off to specialists across the country for saving.

Royse says Appalshop is now looking at its own long-term recovery plan, and this life-altering weather event also has them thinking about the next story they need to tell.

“Things are changing on the planet. We don’t always know why, but we just know that they are changing. So, we have to figure out a way to inform folks that hey, you have got to be making some changes in your daily life over time to be able to handle these changing conditions,” said Royse.

There is still life at the old Applashop building in the form of a new WMMT radio station on wheels in this RV.

“We wanted to acknowledge we needed to be mobile,” said Royse.

“We have volunteer DJs that DJ throughout the day, and sometimes the night, we try to do full-week programming,” said Royse.>

As the sounds of the mountains play on...the work here at Appalshop will continue.

There is a decision to be made on the future of this building sitting on a river that destroyed it.

But there is also a keen awareness to be a model for those around them in moving forward.

“Part of it is being a model but also being a partner, not just showing how it can be done, but joining in with the community, and we can do this together,” said Royse.

