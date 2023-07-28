Everyday Kentucky
EKU announces kickoff times for home football games

Colonels to play home games at Roy Kidd Stadium
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky football announced the kickoff times for its five home games this season at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Here is the Colonels’ home schedule and times:

Sept. 16 vs. Western Carolina 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Southeast Missouri State 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Tarleton (Homecoming) 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Austin Peay 5 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m.

