Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane

Passengers had a terrifying experience aboard an Allegiant flight this past weekend headed to Lexington.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Passengers had a terrifying experience aboard an Allegiant flight this past weekend headed to Lexington.

The FAA says flight 485 left Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, but after 30 minutes, it somehow ended up on a collision course with another jet.

Jerrica Thacker of Pikeville spent the past week cruising the Caribbean for a family reunion. But she soon realized her ensuing flight home from Fort Lauderdale would not be smooth sailing.

“When we got on the plane, our flight had already been delayed twice because of storms up in northern Florida,” Thacker said.

She says they were delayed again on the runway, and what they ultimately experienced was no storm turbulence.

“All of a sudden... it felt like a drop,” said Thacker.

The FAA confirmed Thacker’s Allegiant Flight 485 had to take evasive action at 23,000 feet to avoid crashing into another plane.

“We later found out that we went up. But because of how fast we were going up, it felt like we went down,” Thacker said.

At that altitude, EKU’s chief flight instructor Sean Howard says near-collisions are very rare. But he says pilots can use a computer system called TCAS, the Traffic Collision and Avoidance System, to course correct.

“If they get close to each other and the computer says, ‘wait a minute,’ there’s a potential problem here,” Howard said.

Flight 485 returned to Fort Lauderdale, and Thacker decided to drive all the way home.

Thacker says she was reimbursed for the flight, but they then had to spend $800 on the car ride home.

Howard says this incident serves as a cautionary tale of why you should wear your seatbelt at all times on flights.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies person killed in early morning Lexington crash
Dr. Kristy Field
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.
Name of student killed in Kentucky ATV crash released
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

With a heat advisory active for Friday, those with the YMCA say the indoor pool, or any body of...
Those in Lexington find ways to stay cool amid heat advisory
The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will announce the design-build partners for the Brent Spence...
Beshear, DeWine name design-build team for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a call that a barn had collapsed on top of the...
Cattle rescued after Clark Co. barn collapse