Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks One More Nice Day

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s more of the same out there today with steamy temps and scattered showers and storms. This setup takes us into the weekend as storm chances increase along and ahead of a cold front that will knock the numbers down behind it.

Storms late Thursday into early this morning have been causing issues. Local wind damage has been reported and these storms also put down torrential rainfall causing flash flooding in some areas. Guess what we have out there today? Pretty much more of the same with some storms to go along with the hot and humid conditions.

Temps will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s again with heat index values coming in much higher.

A few rain cooled boundaries from overnight storms will likely be floating around central and eastern Kentucky today. This may fuel a few more rounds of strong storms that can put down heavy rains.

Saturday is another hot and humid day with some storms going up during the afternoon and evening as our cold front drops in from the north. This will slide in on Sunday with a few more scattered showers and storms.

Cooler and drier air comes in for early next week. The heat tries to fight back and that may ignite rounds of storms dropping in from northwest to southeast for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
The crash happened on Russell Cave Road Wednesday evening.
Coroner: 1 dead after Russell Cave Rd crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Julietta Market is a 23,000-square-foot, multivendor public market that sits right in the heart...
Julietta Market expected to leave Greyline Station
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

Latest News

WKYT 7 day Forecast
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Heat Advisory in Effect through Today
Tracking some of the hottest temperatures of the season as we end the week.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Heat and Humidity
Tracking some of the hottest temperatures of the season as we end the week.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods
WATCH | Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods