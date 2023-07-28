FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks One More Nice Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s more of the same out there today with steamy temps and scattered showers and storms. This setup takes us into the weekend as storm chances increase along and ahead of a cold front that will knock the numbers down behind it.

Storms late Thursday into early this morning have been causing issues. Local wind damage has been reported and these storms also put down torrential rainfall causing flash flooding in some areas. Guess what we have out there today? Pretty much more of the same with some storms to go along with the hot and humid conditions.

Temps will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s again with heat index values coming in much higher.

A few rain cooled boundaries from overnight storms will likely be floating around central and eastern Kentucky today. This may fuel a few more rounds of strong storms that can put down heavy rains.

Saturday is another hot and humid day with some storms going up during the afternoon and evening as our cold front drops in from the north. This will slide in on Sunday with a few more scattered showers and storms.

Cooler and drier air comes in for early next week. The heat tries to fight back and that may ignite rounds of storms dropping in from northwest to southeast for the middle and end of next week.

