Good Question: How many Lextran buses are electric?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve taken a ride on a Lextran bus recently, there’s a chance it was battery-powered. One viewer had a question about how many of those are in the city.

For today’s Good Question, Martin asks, “What has happened to the plan for electric buses in Lexington?”

If you’re talking about Lextran, they continue to use electric buses in their fleet, and they plan to add more.

Director of Planning Fred Combs told us, at last count, that they have 77 total vehicles in the fixed-route fleet. Eight of those are battery-electric, and six are hybrid-electric. They also have 26 compressed natural gas vehicles.

They also have three electric buses on order, and there is additional federal grant funding available for future purchases.

He told us they are also working on projects like more natural gas fueling capacity and a canopy for electric vehicles that will help them continue to replace diesel buses with cleaner fuels.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

