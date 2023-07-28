Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages

LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexPark now has more security cameras in their downtown garages.

This is an update to the announcement they made a few months ago.

While still in the works, the new system has many new features.

The Victorian Square Garage, which sits on Short Street, is just one of the three garages that are getting an upgrade, adding more cameras for safety and security.

It’s taken about four weeks to get new security cameras installed at Victorian Square. Totaling 53 cameras, they have views from nearly every angle.

“What it allows us is a greater sense of security for people in the garage, in the street, and on the sidewalk,” says Lexington-Fayette Co. Parking Authority Chair James Frazier.

Frazier says this is all revenue generated without grants or funding from the city, state, or federal government.

“I know the raising of the parking rates was unpopular, but it had to pay for this kind of security. That’s what we do. We put it right back into the public domain,” said Frazier.

Right around the corner, Jared Daugherty is clicking through cameras and looking at data.

“These cameras here are such high definition. We’ll be able to pull this kind of data whenever we need to,” Daugherty said.

Their new system can show a plethora of information on how long customers are waiting at entry gates or how long people congregate in certain areas of the garage.

Eventually, they say there will be more than 100 new cameras across the Victorian Square, Transit Center and Helix garages.

“We’re trying to help them out, make it better, so they can come downtown and enjoy our restaurants,” said Frazier. “That’s what we want them to do.”

The cameras will be monitored by LexPark along with the police department if necessary.

They say they will be working in the Transit Center Garage next.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
Rosa Rowland's family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her...
Woman found dead after home swept away in Kentucky flooding
The crash happened on Russell Cave Road Wednesday evening.
Coroner: 1 dead after Russell Cave Rd crash
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Exactly one year following the devastating floods that ravaged many eastern Kentucky...
Prayer vigil marks one year since deadly flooding in Breathitt Co.
LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages
WATCH | LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages
Weapon found after report of firearm inside Fayette Co. Detention Center
WATCH | Weapon found after report of firearm inside Fayette Co. Detention Center
If you’ve driven through Versailles, you’ve definitely seen some of Steve Sawyer’s work.
Commonwealth of Kindness: Artist revitalizing Versailles, one mural at a time