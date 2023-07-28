LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexPark now has more security cameras in their downtown garages.

This is an update to the announcement they made a few months ago.

While still in the works, the new system has many new features.

The Victorian Square Garage, which sits on Short Street, is just one of the three garages that are getting an upgrade, adding more cameras for safety and security.

It’s taken about four weeks to get new security cameras installed at Victorian Square. Totaling 53 cameras, they have views from nearly every angle.

“What it allows us is a greater sense of security for people in the garage, in the street, and on the sidewalk,” says Lexington-Fayette Co. Parking Authority Chair James Frazier.

Frazier says this is all revenue generated without grants or funding from the city, state, or federal government.

“I know the raising of the parking rates was unpopular, but it had to pay for this kind of security. That’s what we do. We put it right back into the public domain,” said Frazier.

Right around the corner, Jared Daugherty is clicking through cameras and looking at data.

“These cameras here are such high definition. We’ll be able to pull this kind of data whenever we need to,” Daugherty said.

Their new system can show a plethora of information on how long customers are waiting at entry gates or how long people congregate in certain areas of the garage.

Eventually, they say there will be more than 100 new cameras across the Victorian Square, Transit Center and Helix garages.

“We’re trying to help them out, make it better, so they can come downtown and enjoy our restaurants,” said Frazier. “That’s what we want them to do.”

The cameras will be monitored by LexPark along with the police department if necessary.

They say they will be working in the Transit Center Garage next.

