Prayer vigil marks one year since deadly flooding in Breathitt Co.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is a day of reflection and remembrance for many eastern Kentucky flood survivors, including those in Breathitt County who came together for a prayer vigil.

Exactly one year following the devastating floods that ravaged many eastern Kentucky communities, the folks in Jackson came together to talk about all they had overcome and honor the lives lost on that tragic day.

“It’s heartwarming. I mean, it is sad that it takes something like a big tragedy to bring people together, but this shows just how strong the community is,” said Breathitt County resident Melinda Cundiff.

Melinda Cundiff is just one of several Breathitt Countians to lose loved ones in last year’s flood, but Cundiff says events like this help the memories and legacies of those lost to live on.

“Yeah, this is a sad day, but it’s also like a celebration of life because they may be gone physically, but not spiritually,” said Cundiff.

Also in attendance at Friday’s flood anniversary vigil was Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who says although a year has passed, she and the governor’s administration will continue to aid those who need it.

“It’s a moment to pause and reflect and remember. It’s also a moment to take stock of the work we still have left to do, and it’s also a great opportunity to remind folks what Governor Beshear said in the beginning, ‘We’re gonna be with you until the rebuild is finished,’ and a year later, we’re still here,” Lt. Governor Coleman.

While rebuilding will take years. Those in Breathitt County are marking this one-year milestone, remembering those who never got a chance to see this day, and continuing to help each other along the way.

“Just a terrible loss, but we’re all leaning on one another. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re gonna get there,” said Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dep. Chaplain Drewey Lee Jones.

