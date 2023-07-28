Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Student artists prepare for showcase to close out Kentucky summer arts program

More than 250 student artists from across the Commonwealth spent the day rehearsing for a big...
More than 250 student artists from across the Commonwealth spent the day rehearsing for a big Saturday showcase.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 250 student artists from across the Commonwealth spent the day rehearsing for a big Saturday showcase.

The showcase marks the end of the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts summer intensive program.

For the last three weeks, high school juniors and seniors have been working on perfecting their craft while making new friends. The tuition-free program encompasses eight different art forms, including singing, dancing, film and drama.

Program leaders say it helps them build confidence and, for many of them, it’s a life-changing experience.

“They have been engaging in a lot of lessons from arts professionals about the creative process, career opportunities in the art form, and they’ve also been creating pieces, artwork, dance performances and learning songs,” said Nick Covault, executive director of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.

The public is invited to go to all of their free performances and gallery exhibitions Saturday on UK’s campus. The final day festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
The crash happened on Russell Cave Road Wednesday evening.
Coroner: 1 dead after Russell Cave Rd crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Julietta Market is a 23,000-square-foot, multivendor public market that sits right in the heart...
Julietta Market expected to leave Greyline Station
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

Latest News

If you’ve taken a ride on a Lextran bus recently, there’s a chance it was battery-powered. One...
Good Question: How many Lextran buses are electric?
Fayette County Detention Center
Weapon found after report of firearm inside Fayette Co. Detention Center
If you’ve driven through Versailles, you’ve definitely seen some of Steve Sawyer’s work. The...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Artist revitalizing Versailles, one mural at a time
Woman found dead after home swept away in overnight flooding, sheriff says
WATCH | Woman found dead after home swept away in overnight flooding, sheriff says