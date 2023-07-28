Student artists prepare for showcase to close out Kentucky summer arts program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 250 student artists from across the Commonwealth spent the day rehearsing for a big Saturday showcase.

The showcase marks the end of the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts summer intensive program.

For the last three weeks, high school juniors and seniors have been working on perfecting their craft while making new friends. The tuition-free program encompasses eight different art forms, including singing, dancing, film and drama.

Program leaders say it helps them build confidence and, for many of them, it’s a life-changing experience.

“They have been engaging in a lot of lessons from arts professionals about the creative process, career opportunities in the art form, and they’ve also been creating pieces, artwork, dance performances and learning songs,” said Nick Covault, executive director of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.

The public is invited to go to all of their free performances and gallery exhibitions Saturday on UK’s campus. The final day festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

