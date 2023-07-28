Those in Lexington find ways to stay cool amid heat advisory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across Lexington are trying to find ways to safely beat this heat the rest of the week as a heat advisory is active for Friday.

City leaders have opened free cooling centers.

We are feeling some of the hottest temperatures of the season this week, and staying cool isn’t only a want but also a need right now.

“Your body is able to recover. It doesn’t overheat. It gives you overall good feelings to stretch your muscles, relax your body without being too hot,” said YMCA Fitness and Swim Instructor Nietta Gurton.

With a heat advisory active for Friday, those with the YMCA say the indoor pool, or any body of water, with fitness instructors guiding a workout, could be the perfect and safest place to exercise.

“This is a great place to go because you’re able to relax, you can use the weights, use the pool noodles. It’s a great place to work out, especially during this heat,” said Gurton.

As Gurton wraps up an adult water aerobics class down at the Lexington Senior Center, Paul Hooper is opening the building as a cooling center as part of Lexington’s extreme heat plan.

“Opportunities for people to come inside, cool off, get out of the hot outdoors. We also have discounted rates at our pools, so there’s multiple options for people to cool off at affordable rates,” said Paul Hopper with Lexington Parks and Rec.

There are four cooling centers around the city, all of which Lextran will provide free transportation routes to serve. Or if you want to beat the heat at a city pool, rates are reduced through Saturday.

“So if you’re out walking around, to and from work, or if you’re out playing at a park nearby, then come inside. Get a little AC, cool off, and get a little relief from the heat,” said Hopper.

