Weapon found after report of firearm inside Fayette Co. Detention Center

Fayette County Detention Center
Fayette County Detention Center(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weapon was discovered inside the Fayette County Detention Center.

Corrections officials tell us they received a report that a firearm may be present in the detention center. They say an immediate search of the area was conducted, and a weapon was recovered without incident.

An investigation into what happened is now ongoing.

Officials say no further information will be released.

