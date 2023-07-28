Weapon found after report of firearm inside Fayette Co. Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weapon was discovered inside the Fayette County Detention Center.

Corrections officials tell us they received a report that a firearm may be present in the detention center. They say an immediate search of the area was conducted, and a weapon was recovered without incident.

An investigation into what happened is now ongoing.

Officials say no further information will be released.

