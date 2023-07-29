Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur

Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal abuse after he broke a 2-month-old baby’s femur.(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people in Montgomery County have been given prison sentences after being charged in connection with breaking the femur of a child.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Chayanne Hayward was sentenced on her plea to first-degree criminal abuse. She was sentenced to 8 years.

Her co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal abuse after he broke a 2-month-old baby’s femur. On June 30th, he was given a sentence of 15 years.

Both Hayward and Porter are required to serve no less than 85% of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

The child will reportedly make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosa Rowland's family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her...
Woman found dead after home swept away in Kentucky flooding
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Fille Photo (Courtesy: Allegiant)
FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader

Latest News

Betsy Thomas shared this photo of flash flooding overnight, which destroyed her home in the...
Nicholas Co. woman loses everything after flash flooding
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
security camera
LexPark adding surveillance cameras in downtown parking garages
Exactly one year following the devastating floods that ravaged many eastern Kentucky...
Prayer vigil marks one year since deadly flooding in Breathitt Co.