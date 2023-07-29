Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

FastCast | Alexa Minton Tracking Afternoon storms in our Region
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After two days of warm temperatures across the state - we might see pop up thunderstorms throughout parts of the day. It’s a First Alert Weather Day, with our focus of rainfall centralized along I-64. Most of the heavy rain will push across the region in the afternoon and evening hours.

These storms could bring about flash flooding risks similar to what we saw yesterday so make sure to stay weather aware and alert as you go about your day. Watch out for strong wind gusts and heavy downpours - seek high ground in instances of flooding and seek shelter away from windows in order to protect yourselves from the outdoors.

Sunday we will see a calm down in weather, leading us into a calmer start to the work week as well. Temps will be back down in the mid 80s. The heat will try and fight back late in the work week so we might see pop-up storms throughout the end of the week.

Have a Great Saturday.

