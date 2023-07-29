Car crashes into downtown Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car has crashed into a downtown Lexington restaurant.

The restaurant is Taste of Thai, located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.

Another vehicle appears to be involved in the scene.

We do not know yet if there are any injuries or how the crash happened.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.