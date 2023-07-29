Everyday Kentucky
Car crashes into downtown Lexington restaurant

The restaurant is Taste of Thai, located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car has crashed into a downtown Lexington restaurant.

The restaurant is Taste of Thai, located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.

Another vehicle appears to be involved in the scene.

We do not know yet if there are any injuries or how the crash happened.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and are working to learn more information.

