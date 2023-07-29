Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler, less humid air arrives, behind a cold front, as we end the weekend. That nice weather sticks around through midweek. Highs cool to the middle 80s by Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tracking a weather maker, which will increase our chances for showers and storms, late next week. Highs warm back to the 90s by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

