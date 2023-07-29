Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe

Missing juvenile.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police shared on Facebook that the missing juvenile was found by Lexington Police and is safe.

Kentucky State Police are looking for a young girl, presumably abducted by her mother.

Savannah Lee Tucker, 15, is described as a white female, weighing 94 pounds.

She is 5′3 with brown hair and green eyes and has a tattoo on her left wrist/arm.

KSP says she was abducted by her mother Marshelle Williams, 35. She weighs 196 pounds, black hair and possibly driving a 2017 Silver Chevy Cruze. She was last seen north of Lexington/Grayson area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact KSP Post 11 London at (606) 878-6622.

