Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare

Team Ricochet hosted an event on Saturday at Wise Guys Barbershop in an effort to encourage, empower, and educate African American men and children to take a more hands-on roles in their overall health.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Team Ricochet hosted an event on Saturday at Wise Guys Barbershop in an effort to encourage, empower, and educate African American men and children to take a more hands-on roles in their overall health.

“We know here is a sort of minority community - so we are trying to give them that extra step give them that extra ‘umph’ to go out there and be the best they can be. And that starts with health,” said Dwight Sthillai, the Barbershop Initiative manager.

The team at today’s event want to use the barbershop as a launchpad for conversations about maintaining healthy lifestyles and access to affordable healthcare within the communtiy. Attendees were be able to obtain a free haircut, enjoy free food and learn more about readily available health resources.

“When you come in the barber shop, there is so much information exchanged, there are so many stories talked about. So to be able to come in a barbershop and get your regular stories, but also get some information on healthcare get a pamphlet, get access to get access to healthcare from anthem and our partners. It centralizes it and it makes it easier,” said Terry Dumphery, Community Health Worker Manager for Project Ricochet.

The National Institutes of Health reports that African American men face health risks and disparities include higher rates of multiple illnesses, such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, and even heart diseases. It’s these statistics that push Team Ricochet to have these conversations across generations, in the hope to educate the community - young and old alike.

“A lot of people aren’t educated on where the resources are so we are kind of community liaisons so we can point folks in the right direction,” said Doyle Lee, a Health Worker for the Project Ricochet Community.

