Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant

Car crashes into downtown Lexington restaurant
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crash in downtown Lexington damaged a Lexington restaurant, according to police.

Police say a crash between two vehicles damaged Taste of Thai, a restaurant located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.

Police say neither of the drivers of the crash were injured.

The restaurant owners say no patrons were inside at the time, and no employees were injured.

Police say do not release causes of crashes.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

