‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening in Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colin Matthews - Afternoon Host, Hot 102.5 <>

Carolyn Ford - Family & Community Liaison, FCPS <>

Deidre Ransdell - Program Director, K 92.9 <>

Cumulus Media and Fayette County Schools are teaming up to make sure students have the supplies they need this school year.

“We are literally trying to stuff this entire Fayette County school bus full of school supplies,” said Afternoon Host for Hot 102.5, Colin Matthews.

“We understand that families can’t always afford everything that’s on the list. They try their best but sometimes it’s between getting their school supplies or getting a meal on the table,” said Family and Community Liaison for FCPS, Carolyn Ford.

That’s why they’ve asked for the community’s help to stuff this bus full of donations. There will be one bus at the Lexington Green from 9am-4pm on Saturday. Another bus will be at Greyline Station from 9am-6pm Saturday and 12pm-4pm Sunday.

“It’s such a great feeling to know you’re making a difference and every year our donations grow and grow,” said Program Director for K 92.9, Deidre Ransdell.

High-Demand Items:

Dry-erase markers

Composition notebooks

Ziploc bags (sandwich, quart, and gallon size)

Colored pencils

Colored markers

Earbuds and headphones

Three-ring binder (1- to 3-inch)

Tab dividers

Spiral notebooks

Two-pocket folders (plastic)

Graphing paper (notebook)

More Options:

Crayons

Backpacks (no wheels)

Highlighters

Pencil boxes or pouches

Erasers (large/cap)

Clorox or Lysol wipes

Handheld pencil sharpeners

Mechanical pencils

Post-it Notes (standard size)

If you cannot make it in person, you can also support the cause through the Fayette Education Foundation by clicking here.

