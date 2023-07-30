Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

9-month-old pronounced dead following assault by father

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault,...
28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault, 1st-degree (domestic violence).(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a 9-month-old baby’s death.

Early on Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Whitney Avenue for a welfare check after a baby was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. After investigating, officials determined that the baby had been assaulted by her father.

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault, 1st-degree (domestic violence).

At 6:32 AM on Sunday, 9-month-old Sy’kia Epps was pronounced dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

Epps is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Lexington police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Authorities released this photo of the boat involved in the death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at lake, authorities say

Latest News

Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
WATCH | Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening in Lexington this weekend
WATCH | ‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening in Lexington this weekend
Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare
WATCH | Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare