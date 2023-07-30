9-month-old pronounced dead following assault by father

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a 9-month-old baby’s death.

Early on Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Whitney Avenue for a welfare check after a baby was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. After investigating, officials determined that the baby had been assaulted by her father.

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault, 1st-degree (domestic violence).

At 6:32 AM on Sunday, 9-month-old Sy’kia Epps was pronounced dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

Epps is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Lexington police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.