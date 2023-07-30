Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calmer Start to the Work Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an active evening in parts of southern Kentucky, we are calming down in the Commonwealth. Conditions are starting off much more mild for our Sunday, with only a few lingering shower chances for our friends in parts of Eastern Kentucky. Temps for our day will be mostly settled in the mid 80s.

As we start off our work week we will see conditions remaining dry - and we will see temps still settle a lot cooler than last week. However the warmth and summer thunderstorms aren’t staying away for long. We will see our next active system rolling in by the end of next week with storm chances for Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

