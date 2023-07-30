Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calmer Start to the Work Week

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Calmer Conditions
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an active evening in parts of southern Kentucky, we are calming down in the Commonwealth. Conditions are starting off much more mild for our Sunday, with only a few lingering shower chances for our friends in parts of Eastern Kentucky. Temps for our day will be mostly settled in the mid 80s.

As we start off our work week we will see conditions remaining dry - and we will see temps still settle a lot cooler than last week. However the warmth and summer thunderstorms aren’t staying away for long. We will see our next active system rolling in by the end of next week with storm chances for Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Authorities released this photo of the boat involved in the death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at lake, authorities say

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Calmer Conditions
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Calmer Conditions
Cooler, less humid air arrives, behind a cold front, as we end the weekend.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Cooler, less humid air arrives, behind a cold front, as we end the weekend.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Cooler, Less Humid Air
First Alert WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day