Father accused in Lexington abuse case now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The father arrested in connection with the abuse of a baby is now facing a murder charge.

Early Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Whitney Avenue for a welfare check after a 9-month-old baby was taken to a Lexington hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officials determined that the baby had been assaulted by her father, 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps. Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault, 1st-degree (domestic violence).

Sunday morning, the child, Sy’kia Epps, was pronounced dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

According to an arrest citation, Syied Malik-Kawon Epps is now facing a murder charge.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Lexington police are continuing their investigation.

