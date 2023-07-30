Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt

Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New Circle and Colesbury Circle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New Circle and Colesbury Circle.

Officers say that they received a call from a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on West New Circle when another vehicle fired shots into the car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. It was determined that the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Authorities released this photo of the boat involved in the death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at lake, authorities say

Latest News

Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
WATCH | Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening in Lexington this weekend
WATCH | ‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening in Lexington this weekend
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
WATCH | 2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare
WATCH | Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare