Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New Circle and Colesbury Circle.

Officers say that they received a call from a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on West New Circle when another vehicle fired shots into the car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. It was determined that the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

