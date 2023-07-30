Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New Circle and Colesbury Circle.
Officers say that they received a call from a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on West New Circle when another vehicle fired shots into the car.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. It was determined that the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt.
Police say they have no suspect information at this time.
