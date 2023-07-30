Everyday Kentucky
More than 500 backpacks given away at 5th Annual Friendship Fest

Friendship Fest
Friendship Fest(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - From school supplies to winter coats, thousands of items were up for grabs for families at the 5th Annual Friendship Fest in Woodford County.

“School supplies are very expensive, especially when you have multiple children, that can really run up a bill,” said event attendee Jennifer Mounir.

For Mounir, this event offers her son Remy more than just material things before he heads back to school.

“I love to bring my child out here. He’s eight and he’s autistic, so to get him out in the community more, it is really exciting to have another year to bring him out,” she said.

Brittany Campbell is the founder of the non-profit hosting the event, Strengthening Transformations, Inc. She said more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies., hygiene kits, and more are given out to kids and their families at these events.

“A woman came up to me and said, ‘I would never be able to afford to buy a pair of Vans shoes for my child. Thank you for providing that experience for my child.’ Its amazing. It makes me tear up every time,” Campbell said.

Campbell added in the future, she hopes to expand Friendship Fest to provide even more resources to the people of Woodford County.

“I would love to grow our vendor neighborhood. I would love to get our community more involved,” Campbell said.

To learn more about Friendship Fest and the organization behind it, you can visit the Strengthening Transformations, Inc. Facebook page.

