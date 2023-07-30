Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead

Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Richmond Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to the death of two people on Saturday night.

Police say that the shooting happened at around 10:17 PM in the area of Foxhaven Drive.

According to officials, the shooting happened after a domestic dispute between one of the victims, 24-year-old Makayla Walker, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Stephon Laroy Baskerville. Officers have determined that the second victim, 33-year-old Warren Bowman, was a witness who may have attempted to intervene. Both of the victims were found dead by police upon arrival.

Officials say that Baskerville left the scene on foot after the shootings. Officers spent several hours searching the area before finding Baskerville and arresting him early on Sunday morning. He has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe
A car has crashed into Taste of Thai located at the corner of Main Street and Limestone.
Police: Crash damages downtown Lexington restaurant
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt

Latest News

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault,...
Child of man charged with assault dies
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
WATCH | Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare
WATCH | Organization hosts event to increase equity in healthcare