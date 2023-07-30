UK Football’s Ray Davis Trying To Make Impact On And Off The Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When UK fifth year running back Ray Davis isn’t on the football field, you can find him on the basketball court.

“I typically on a Monday and Wednesday, for practices I’m up at five in the morning and I probably don’t go back home until 9:00 at night, you know, from being at practice all day, to watching film, to treatment, by the time I’m done I head over here and I’m here from six to 7:30 and I’m working with the guys and getting extra work,” he explained.

Davis coaches a basketball team of 10 and 11-year-olds three times a week and goes with them to weekend tournaments.

“Ray has been great for the kids,” said Mike Scott, owner of Hoop Dreams gym where Davis coaches. “For somebody that young, I mean, I kind of actually wish I had that same energy and motivation when I was his age. He’s got it figured out or whatever. It’s crazy, because I didn’t think he would have the time to do what he’s doing, because it’s actually a big commitment.”

He says he hopes to pursue coaching one day when he is done playing football.

Davis, who grew up in the foster care system says right now he’s just trying to be a positive influence in the kid’s lives.

“It’s a huge commitment, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t for the kids, you know? To be able to give back to them and mentor these kids is a huge, huge thing and I wish I kind of had it when I was young, so now that I’m able to be in that position, it’s just been great,” Davis told WKYT.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore teaches the players X’s and O’s, but says the kids teach him plenty too.

“I’ve learned to be patient at times, for sure, but I love my kids and they’ve taught me a lot, you know? They’ve taught me how to be a better grown up, a better mentor, a better person,” Davis said. “They teach me a lot and I’m blessed and I’m happy and I’m the one that’s fortunate to be coaching these guys and them allowing me the opportunity to do that.”

Davis and the Wildcats begin fall camp on August 2, and he says his team’s last tournament is that weekend as he gears up for football season. Fan Day is August 5.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.