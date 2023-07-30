UK Men’s Basketball Wraps Up Autograph Tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball players wrapped up their La Familia Autograph Tour on Sunday.

Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, Adou Thiero, Jordan Burks, Walker Horn and Grant Darbyshire all took photos and signed autographs at Kroger stores over six stops this weekend in eastern Kentucky, Louisville, and the Lexington area.

A portion of the proceeds benefitted the Mayfield Flood Relief Mission.

