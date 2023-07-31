Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Black Achievers program helps underserved students

Black Achievers program helps underserved students
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Black Achievers program at the North Lexington YMCA is helping underserved students plan for college and beyond.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to get exposure to different careers, different professionals,” said Candis Tingle, a volunteer for Black Achievers.

Her son, 10-year-old Avery Garrett, will be joining Black Achievers this year.

“I’m looking forward to learning a bunch of different things, and maybe learn new skills,” said Garrett.

Every second and fourth Saturday of the school year, participating 6th-12th graders will learn from experts in their desired fields and discuss their futures.

They are resources program director Marley Bush personally appreciates.

“I’m a first-generation college student, so I would’ve personally, as a young Black woman, would’ve generously benefitted from this program myself,” said Bush.

After participating in the program, students can get some extra help paying for college.

“Our students who actually go through that entire process as seniors are rewarded for their efforts with some scholarship funding,” said Jonathan Kohn, senior director of mission advancement at the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

As Tingle’s son Avery begins his time with Black Achievers, Tingle hopes the community sees the value in supporting the next generation.

“I would just like more people to get involved in the program because it is such a benefit to get involved in the program,” said Tingle. “It is such a wonderful benefit for our children.”

Spots for the Black Achievers program are still open and can be applied to using the link.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault,...
Child of man charged with assault dies
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Milam Lane Apartment fire
Firefighters tackle structure fire in Lexington
Harrison County veteran farmer receives grant to expand operations
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 7/30: Attorney General nominee Ret. Col. Pamela Stevenson
A new way to explore the Bluegrass is making it's way through central Kentucky.
Versailles offers new rail excursion