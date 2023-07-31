Black Achievers program helps underserved students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Black Achievers program at the North Lexington YMCA is helping underserved students plan for college and beyond.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to get exposure to different careers, different professionals,” said Candis Tingle, a volunteer for Black Achievers.

Her son, 10-year-old Avery Garrett, will be joining Black Achievers this year.

“I’m looking forward to learning a bunch of different things, and maybe learn new skills,” said Garrett.

Every second and fourth Saturday of the school year, participating 6th-12th graders will learn from experts in their desired fields and discuss their futures.

They are resources program director Marley Bush personally appreciates.

“I’m a first-generation college student, so I would’ve personally, as a young Black woman, would’ve generously benefitted from this program myself,” said Bush.

After participating in the program, students can get some extra help paying for college.

“Our students who actually go through that entire process as seniors are rewarded for their efforts with some scholarship funding,” said Jonathan Kohn, senior director of mission advancement at the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

As Tingle’s son Avery begins his time with Black Achievers, Tingle hopes the community sees the value in supporting the next generation.

“I would just like more people to get involved in the program because it is such a benefit to get involved in the program,” said Tingle. “It is such a wonderful benefit for our children.”

Spots for the Black Achievers program are still open and can be applied to using the link.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.