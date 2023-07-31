Boyle County looking to 4-peat as state champs in class 4A

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is simply remarkable how Boyle County continuously finds themselves playing in and winning state championships.

“If you want to be remembered here, you’ve got to win a state championship,” said Rebels head coach Justin Haddix. “That’s what we start January 4th.”

Everyone remembers the names of Sage Dawson, Avery Bodner, and Montavin Quisenberry, and guess what? They’re all back, and they have plenty to go with them.

“It makes it tough for the defense as far as who are you going to take away,” says Haddix. “It makes it fun for me as a coach and offensive play-caller.”

“I’ve got trust in all of my guys that they are going to go get the ball,” said quarterback Sage Dawson. “So I can throw it up to them and they’re going to go get it.”

As for Dawson, the Rebel’s second-year QB is much more polished as a passer but can still be dangerous on the ground.

“He’s improved a lot from last year,” said Rebels running back Avery Bodner. “He comes out here and gets better every day and does his job and makes it easy for us.”

The Rebels did lose Tommy Ziesmer, Jon Turpin, and Andrew Hardwick on the line, and that’s where Boyle County usually controls the situation.

“There’s been a lot of defensive linemen that have stepped up to fill Tommy’s shoes,” says Bodner.

When you say title town that means one thing, and for the Rebels, a shot at title number twelve.

