FCPS welcomes new teachers, staff ‘a little differently’ this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just weeks away from the start of a new school year in Fayette County.

Districts across the commonwealth are getting ready for the first day of school. Fayette County Public Schools welcomed teachers back Monday ahead of the new school year.

However, FCPS is doing it a little differently this year. They’re kicking off this school year with some energy with “FCPS YOUniversity.”

“We have new teacher orientation every year, but it’s been revamped to really focus on ensuring that they’re well equipped on day one to everything that they need to do to be successful,” said Dr. Demetrus Liggins, FCPS superintendent.

Hundreds of new staff members were welcomed into the school district Monday. This comes after FCPS offered what school leaders say is the highest starting teacher salary in Kentucky.

“That is still not nearly what they’re worth, but it’s certainly something, in the beginning, to show that we value them and put our mouth where our money is,” said Dr. Liggins.

They’re hoping this effort to welcome teachers in will act as a “thank you.”

“There’s so much emphasis placed on what teachers aren’t doing well and, at the end of the day, our teachers are the most critical pieces of our society,” said Dr. Liggins.

FCPS officials say a strong school is built on a strong staff, and they’re hoping this event makes Fayette County Public Schools have the best year yet.

The first day of school in Fayette County is August 16.

