Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FCPS welcomes new teachers, staff ‘a little differently’ this year

Districts across the commonwealth are getting ready for the first day of school. Fayette County...
Districts across the commonwealth are getting ready for the first day of school. Fayette County Public Schools welcomed teachers back Monday ahead of the new school year. However, FCPS is doing it a little differently this year.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just weeks away from the start of a new school year in Fayette County.

Districts across the commonwealth are getting ready for the first day of school. Fayette County Public Schools welcomed teachers back Monday ahead of the new school year.

SCHOOL START DATES AROUND KENTUCKY

However, FCPS is doing it a little differently this year. They’re kicking off this school year with some energy with “FCPS YOUniversity.”

“We have new teacher orientation every year, but it’s been revamped to really focus on ensuring that they’re well equipped on day one to everything that they need to do to be successful,” said Dr. Demetrus Liggins, FCPS superintendent.

Hundreds of new staff members were welcomed into the school district Monday. This comes after FCPS offered what school leaders say is the highest starting teacher salary in Kentucky.

“That is still not nearly what they’re worth, but it’s certainly something, in the beginning, to show that we value them and put our mouth where our money is,” said Dr. Liggins.

They’re hoping this effort to welcome teachers in will act as a “thank you.”

“There’s so much emphasis placed on what teachers aren’t doing well and, at the end of the day, our teachers are the most critical pieces of our society,” said Dr. Liggins.

FCPS officials say a strong school is built on a strong staff, and they’re hoping this event makes Fayette County Public Schools have the best year yet.

The first day of school in Fayette County is August 16.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps
Father accused in Lexington abuse case now facing murder charge
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass has announced that he will step down from his...
WATCH | Glass to step down as Kentucky education commissioner
The coroner says a car and an ATV collided on Highway 213 South early Sunday morning.
WATCH | Man facing charges after deadly Ky. crash involving ATV
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Man facing charges after deadly Ky. crash involving ATV