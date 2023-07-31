Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps
Father accused in Lexington abuse case now facing murder charge
Baskerville has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Lexington police say the shooting happened at around 2:00 on Sunday morning along West New...
Lexington police investigating shooting, juvenile hurt
Missing juvenile.
Kentucky State Police: missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in northwest Pakistan
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for at least 46 products since 2000....
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in hom