Firefighters tackle structure fire in Lexington

Crews on scene of fire on Milam Lane
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:00 Sunday evening.

The home was located along the 3500 block of Milam Lane. Flames were visible from the front of the building and fire was showing on the first and second floors.

The LFD Public Information Officer tells WKYT residents and pets were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

