FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Nice Start To August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the last day of July and we are sending the month out on a pretty pleasant note with temps a little below normal. Lower humidity and mostly sunny skies are also joining in on the fun. As we hit early August, temps continue to be in decent shape but the potential for a stormy setup returns.

Temps and humidity levels are way down there today and that makes for some really good stuff. Highs are mainly in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Even with this better weather, there’s still a small chance for a popcorn shower or storm going up.

With clear skies taking shape tonight, temps are likely to reach the 50s into central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs for day one of the 8th month will generally be back into the low and middle 80s.

There’s the chance for a few storms to work from northwest into far western Kentucky. This is the beginning of a pattern that will throw some clusters of storms in here from the northwest for the second half of the week into the weekend.

These storms won’t be constant but should be able to pack a punch from time to time. Strong storms and heavy rain are possible within this corridor.

