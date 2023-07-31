Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.

Eyes were mostly on Southern Kentucky this weekend as strong rains moved through the state, spawning a few severe thunderstorms. However, for those traveling along Route 25 in Madison County on Sunday, the sky showed something just as scary.

A funnel cloud was spotted rotating in the sky this weekend between Richmond and Berea but garnered no tornado watch or warning.

At 3:41 p.m., the radar indicated rotation from a storm cell that was passing over the region. Those from the area flooded social media, asking for additional information on the funnel cloud and the potential for damage.

“When you see one, that should right there be a warning; a tornado warning because something has been spotted,” said WKYT meteorologist Jim Caldwell. “It doesn’t take much for the tornado to connect with the ground, and then you run into a whole bunch of other problems like an actual tornado touchdown.”

A funnel cloud is exactly what it sounds like - a funnel-shaped cloud that extends from the base of a large cloud toward the ground without actually reaching the surface. It is once the cloud makes contact with the ground that issues can start for those within range.

“The difference between it and a tornado is that it’s not touching the ground. But, when you see it, that means something is developed, there is some spin there - and all it needs to do is just get a little closer to the ground, and then you have a full-blown tornado,” Caldwell said.

Things like storm spotting and radar analysis are meant to keep the public alert about events like the one this past weekend, especially when the National Weather Service does not issue warnings or weather radio alerts.

“It’s important. It’s important to watch these situations for us because it can show you that, in just seconds, even when all the ingredients don’t appear to be there, in seconds, the weather can change, in such short amount of time, and lead to real problems like this,” Caldwell said.

