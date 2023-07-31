Everyday Kentucky
Glass to step down as Kentucky Education Commissioner

Jason E. Glass. (File image)
Jason E. Glass. (File image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass has announced that he will step down from his position.

Glass says he will step down on September 29 in order to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020  by the Kentucky Board of Education. His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

“These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner,” Glass said. “I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude.”

As the leader of KDE, the commissioner oversees the Commonwealth’s K-12 school system and its 635,000 students, as well as acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.

KBE Chair Lu S. Young said the KBE will hold a special meeting in mid-August to determine the next steps and a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves. She noted that no action on a commissioner search will be taken at the KBE meeting Aug. 2-3 at the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville.

