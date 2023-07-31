Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Everyday Kentucky
Tracking a Fantastic Start to the Week
Thanks to a high pressure, we'll enjoy a nice start to the week. Expect cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and a mix of sun and clouds through midweek.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll enjoy a nice start to the week. Expect cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and a mix of sun and clouds through midweek.

Tracking a weather maker, which will increase our chances for showers and storms, late next week. Highs warm back to the 90s by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

