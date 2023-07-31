Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Lower humidity with average highs through mid-week

Very comfortable
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks wonderful through the middle of the week. Humidity will remain at a lower level so that smothering stuff will not be as much of a factor.

We have certainly experienced some much warmer days recently. We are coming off of a 5-day stretch of hitting 90 or higher. I do not think that we will see that level of warmth today. Most of us will top out at the 84-87 degree range. Those kinds of numbers will feel awesome when you consider the lower humidity. Last week we recorded dew point temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. Over the next few days, those numbers will not be quite as high. It looks like most will hover around 55-60 degrees. The lower you find these numbers, the drier the air around you.

Late Wednesday night could feature a few showers & thunderstorms. Most of us will remain on the dry side. The better chances will get fired up on Thursday. Even at that point, we are not talking about widespread activity. These rounds will blow in and give you some storms at times. Your humidity levels will also climb, again.

Take care of each other!

